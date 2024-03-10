Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: In 'Three Little Pigs Answer Beethoven Five,' we present a unique rendition of the classic tale. Hobuco combines Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 with this beloved story of the three little pigs facing the big bad wolf.

The iconic opening notes of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony in C minor set the stage for this captivating narrative. Listen as the narrator unfolds the fate of the wolf and the resilient little pigs, all set against the backdrop of Beethoven's renowned composition.

Join us at the Overture Center for the Arts Rotunda stage for performances at 2 pm and 3 pm. Between shows, children can explore crafts and an instrument petting zoo featuring the string instruments from the performance.

Ticket Cost: Free