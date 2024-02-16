× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: "Goodyear Returns" - February 16, 2024

Proclaimed “a phenomenon” and “one of the best pianists of his generation”, Canadian pianist Stewart Goodyear joins us to perform Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 27 in B flat”. The concert opens with Christopher Blake’s “Night Journey to Pawarenga”, the second of four works comprising a suite for string orchestra commissioned by Maestro Sewell. Closing the concert is Stravinsky’s “Pulcinella Suite”, which the composer himself referred to as his “discovery of the past, the epiphany through which the whole of my late work became possible.”

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.