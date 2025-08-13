Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Universal rhythms explored through music and movement – weaving together themes of transformation and the endless cycle of renewal. This powerful concert features Please let there be a paradise… by GRAMMY®-nominated composer Angel Lam. A hauntingly beautiful journey and reflection on love and loss, it sets the stage for the WORLD PREMIERE of Concerto for Jazz Trio by Dan Cavanagh, director of the UW Mead Witter School of Music, that blends contemporary jazz with the spirit of reinvention. Concluding the concert, the orchestra brings to life Regeneration: A Pentalogy by local composer Michael Bell alongside the breathtaking WORLD PREMIERE of Renascence by Kanopy Dance and choreographed by Robert E. Cleary's & Lisa Thurrell, a deeply expressive journey through the ebb and flow of existence—birth, death, and the beauty that rises anew.