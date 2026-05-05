Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Fire & Form

Soloist: Sylvia Jiang, piano

Friday January 29, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street)

Powerful. Bold. Defiant.

Fire & Form brings together music shaped by resilience and intensity. Sylvia Jiang takes on Prokofiev’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G”, a work known for its extreme technical demands and raw emotional force—lost after its 1913 premiere and later reconstructed from the composer’s memory, adding to its legend. Opening the program is Chabrier’s “Suite Pastorale”, a joyful French gem. We conclude with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2”, an energetic score written as he confronted his impending hearing loss yet filled with drive and optimism. Balancing fiery power with overcoming adversity, our second concert delivers music that will challenge, surprise, and reward you as our listener.

Program

Chabrier | “Suite Pastorale”

Prokofiev | “Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Op. 16”

Beethoven | “Symphony No. 2 in D”