media release: Handel's "Messiah"

Friday, November 20, 2026 at 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Bethel Lutheran Church (312 Wisconsin Avenue)

Soloists: Sarah Lawrence, soprano; Sadie Cheslak, alto; Gene Stenger, tenor; Andrew Garland, bass

Guest Artist: Festival Choir of Madison

Kicking off the holiday season early this year, join the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra and Festival Choir of Madison for a favorite holiday tradition. Written in just 24 days by George Frideric Handel, Messiah is considered the most performed classical piece of music worldwide. Although based on religious texts, the message remains universal, and Handel intended it to be performed in the concert hall.

Single tickets are on sale and can be purchased by going online at wcoconcerts.org or by calling the Overture Center Box Office at 608.258.4141. **Subscribers get a special discount on tickets for Handel's "Messiah" and should contact the WCO office to get their tickets by calling 608.257.0638 x109