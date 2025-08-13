Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Join us for an electrifying evening showcasing the fiery virtuosity of guest pianist Ilya Yakushev in Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. A true tour de force, this concerto brims with lyrical beauty and relentless energy—perfectly suited to Yakushev’s commanding artistry. The program opens with Mozart’s elegant Symphony No. 27, a charming and sophisticated gem that captures the composer’s youthful brilliance, and Bizet’s Symphony in C brings the evening to a close, radiating lyrical warmth and French finesse.