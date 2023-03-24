Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

press release: Single tickets and subscriptions are on sale for the 2022/23 Season!

With five concerts spanning from Nov. 18 to May 12, our indoor concert series features world-class guest artists alongside our talented orchestra.

Spanish Guitar features two women performers and a forgotten gem from the early twentieth century. Mabel Millán performs the guitar concerto by Manuel Ponce, and flamenco dancer Tania Tandias accompanies the two opening works. Ernesto Halffter’s Sinfonietta of 1925 is a forgotten gem for chamber orchestra.

Prominent Mexican composer, Manuel Ponce and Spanish composer, Ernesto Halftter, are celebrated in this concert. Manuel Ponce, wrote a number of works for guitar, and we introduce Spanish guitarist, Mabel Millán for this performance. Ernesto Halftter was a contemporary of Stravinsky, and you can hear the heavy influence of Stravinsky’s Pulcinella in his Sinfonietta from 1925. Boccherini’s famous Fandango for Guitar quintet opens the program followed by the six Romanian Dances by Bartok, accompanied by local Flamenco dancer, Tania Tandias.

