Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Prepare to be mesmerized as two extraordinary violin masters, Gilles Apap and Eric Silberger, return to the stage for Dueling Violins—not as rivals, but as creative counterparts. Highlighting their individual artistry through solo works like Sinding’s Suite in A Minor, Barber’s deeply expressive Violin Concerto, Op. 14, and Sarasate’s fiery Zigeunerweisen, the two will also join forces for Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins in D Minor. Anchoring the program is Haydn’s Symphony No. 47, a luminous work that brings balance and depth to an unforgettable evening. Having captivated audiences in past seasons, Apap and Silberger return for a performance that promises a celebration of violin mastery at its finest.