Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019.

media release: "Majestic Brahms" - November 10, 2023

Our 23/24 Masterworks Season kicks off with award-winning guest pianist Maxim Lando making his debut in Capitol Theater. He returns to Madison, having last been seen outdoors in our 2022 season of Concerts on the Square®. The season opens with an early “Symphony No. 13 in D” by Haydn, followed by the ever-popular “Love's Labour’s Lost Suite” by Finzi, and closes with Brahms’ mighty “Piano Concerto No. 2 in B flat major” played by Maxim. Since audiences have last seen him, Lando was awarded the First Prize at the New York Liszt International Piano Competition at Carnegie Hall. Don’t miss your chance to see a pianist who, in his early 20s, is quickly becoming one of America’s greats.

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.