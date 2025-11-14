Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Eroica kicks off the 25/26 Masterworks Season in Capitol Theater, encapsulating the timeless beauty of classical music. We welcome back guest violinist Vladyslava Luchenko to perform Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto in E minor, whose captivating performance will infuse the stage with emotional depth and brilliance. The evening begins with Rautavaara’s Suite for Strings, a work filled with lush textures and evocative melodies and concludes with Beethoven’s groundbreaking Symphony No. 3 ‘Eroica’. With its sweeping energy and bold sound, the Eroica Symphony celebrates the triumph of the human spirit.