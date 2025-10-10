Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: "Endeavor" is a bold exploration of the relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s only fitting that the third installment of the Musical Landscapes in Color project features living Black American composers whose works span nearly three decades of innovation.

From Regina Harris Baiocchi’s evocative Muse for Orchestra to the world premiere of Madison local Autumn Maria Reed’s Mental Health Suite, this program is a testament to resilience and creativity. Experience the cinematic sweep of Eric Gould’s An American City and the passionate tribute of Omar Thomas’ Of Our New Day Begun, which blends soulful tones with powerful rhythms. The performance culminates with the raw power of Xavier Foley’s Soul Bass Concerto, as the composer himself commands the stage as soloist.

More than a concert, more than an album—it’s a movement, recorded live to inspire generations to come.