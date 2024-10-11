press release: Get ready for an epic night as the WCO dives into year two of our five-year project Musical Landscapes in Color with Convergence. Performed live and recorded for a spring album release, it celebrates the converging of contemporary voices of color by generation, gender, and style of composition. We begin with “Fanfare and Fantasie” by four-time Grammy nominee Patrice Rushen, followed by “Soul Bass Concerto” by Xavier Foley, who will also take center stage as the double bass soloist. Venturing further into the rich spectrum of American composition, we present “Umoja” by renowned composer and flutist Valerie Coleman. The next piece “Changes”, by contemporary composer Andre Myers, reflects the evershifting landscape of the world we live in. And for the finale, movements from the “Nope” film suite by the prolific Michael Abels, a Grammy and Emmy nominee and the recipient of the 2023 Pulitzer Prize for Music.

Single tickets are on sale and can be purchased by going online at wcoconcerts.org or by calling the Overture Center Box Office at 608.258.4141. **Subscribers to the Masterworks series get a special discount on tickets and should contact the WCO office to get their tickets by calling 608.257.0638.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) is pleased to announce the full lineup for the 2024/25 season to include the five-concert Masterworks series, “Convergence” the second Musical Landscapes in Color performance and recording for the second album release in Spring ‘25,Handel’s “Messiah”, and a special “Winter Celebration” concert. Both returning and new subscribers will unlock a special gift certificate offer from local restaurants Amara, Lucille, or Merchant when they renew or purchase a subscription! Subscriptions are on sale and can be purchased online atwcoconcerts.org/subscribe or by calling 608.257.0638.

“Our Masterworks season is full to the brim in the upcoming season” says Joe Loehnis, CEO. “Audiences can expect outstanding piano, violin, and cello soloists, an exciting collaboration with Madison Ballet, a riotous and colorful new violin concerto inspired by Mariachi music, the iconic Beethoven Five and Mozart's final symphony. Beyond Masterworks, we have ‘Convergence’, the second performance and recording of our Musical Landscapes in Color project, featuring both Grammy and Emmy nominated composers and the Pulitzer Prize Winner for Music. Also included in this season is our annual offering of Handel's 'Messiah” with Festival Choir of Madison, and a special concert at the UW Hamel Music Center on December 28, which features iconic composers in classical music – Brahms, Beethoven and Dvořák. We can't wait to have our community experience this upcoming season with us!”

About the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra: Maestro Andrew Sewell and the musicians of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) bring national caliber music to more than 250,000 music lovers annually. No other arts organization in Wisconsin performs free for more people each year. Founded in 1960, the WCO is one of Madison’s gems, a national caliber chamber orchestra behind the now four-decade summer tradition of Concerts on the Square. The WCO also presents the classical Masterworks series at the Overture Center, the annually sold-old Messiah, and education concerts for families and children. In 2021, the WCO launched its first Composer in Residence program, bringing in acclaimed composer, author, musician, and professor Dr. Bill Banfield to write major works while in residence. While headquartered in Madison, the orchestra has played around the state. To learn more about the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra visit wcoconcerts.org.