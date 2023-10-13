× Expand courtesy Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra in 2019. Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: “Harmony in Black" - October 13, 2023, at 7:30 PM

Witness the convergence of artistry, diversity, and compositional brilliance as we explore the depths of human expression through music. Join us on October 13th at 7:30 PM in Capitol Theater to celebrate the rich cultural heritage and the visionary voices that have shaped our musical landscape.

“Harmony in Black” is a live performance that will be recorded as part of the multi-year Musical Landscapes in Color project. In partnership with Dr. William Banfield, WCO's composer in residence, this year's recording will feature works by Banfield and renowned artist and composer Patrice Rushen. The recording will be published by Albany Records and released in February 2024.

Single tickets for both the Masterworks Season and individual performances are now available for purchase through the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra's official website wcoconcerts.org. Due to the high demand and limited availability, early booking is strongly encouraged to secure preferred seating.

All Masterworks Season and Musical Landscapes in Color performances will take place at the Capitol Theater, located in the Overture Center for the Arts, with each performance commencing at 7:30 PM. As part of the enriching concert experience, patrons are invited to participate in pre-concert discussions and post-concert parties throughout the season, providing unique opportunities to engage with the music, artists, and fellow attendees.