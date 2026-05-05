Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Ravel Revelry

Soloist: John Novacek, piano

Friday November 13, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street)

Inviting. Vibrant. Energetic.

We kick off our 2026/27 Masterworks season with a program bold and full of personality as pianist John Novacek returns to play Ravel’s “Piano Concerto in G” fusing jazz rhythms and harmonies. Precluding this he will also perform Michael Daugherty’s “Le Tombeau de Liberace”, a virtuosic, tongue-in-cheek tribute to showmanship. The evening closes with Strauss’s “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme”, music brimming with wit and color inspired by Molière’s classic comedy. Join us for an evening of music that’s inviting, vibrant, and meant to be shared.

Program

Daugherty | “Le Tombeau de Liberace”

Ravel | “Piano Concerto in G”

Strauss | “Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme”