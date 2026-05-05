Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release:

Rossini to Rococo with Cello & Madison Ballet

Soloist: Amit Peled, cello

Madison Ballet

Friday, February 26, 2027 at 7:30 PM

NEW: Saturday, February 27, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street)

Soaring. Graceful. Dynamic.Charting its own path, Rossini to Rococo takes us on a musical journey of contrasting styles and eras. Rossini’s Overture to Le Cenerentola opens with operatic flair, followed by Casarrubios’ newly commissioned “Concerto for Cello No. 2” performed by internationally acclaimed cellist Amit Peled. Grace Williams’ “Sea Sketches” offers a shift in atmosphere to the contemporary before Tchaikovsky’s “Rococo Variations” bring the stage alive with world premiere choreography by Madison Ballet alongside Peled on cello. Graceful yet dynamic, this program moves seamlessly between stage, sea, and soaring melody.

Program

Rossini | “Le Cenerentola Overture”

Andrea Casarrubios | “Concerto for Cello No. 2”

Grace Williams | “Sea Sketches”

Tchaikovsky | “Rococo Variations”