Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release:

The Spanish Thread

Soloist: Ana Vidovic, guitar

Friday, April 2, 2027 at 7:30 PM

NEW: Saturday, April 3, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street)

Delicate. Expressive. Colorful.

Vibrant musical connection from start to finish. Srul Irving Glick’s “Divertimento for String Orchestra” opens our final Masterworks concert of the season before guitarist Ana Vidovic returns to the WCO stage to perform Rodrigo’s “Fantasia para un gentilhombre”. Inspired by 17th-century Spanish dance music, the work pairs the guitar’s intimate voice with the orchestra in a graceful dialogue. Our evening concludes with Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7”, a work celebrated for its driving rhythms and sweeping energy. From delicate guitar textures to Beethoven’s exhilarating finale, the program weaves a thread of rhythm, color, and expressive energy.

Program

Glick | “Divertimento for String Orchestra”

Rodrigo | “Fantasia para gentilhombre”

Beethoven | “Symphony No. 7 in A Op.92”