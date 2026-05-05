Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

media release: Transcendence

Stewart Goodyear, piano & Brandon LePage, flute

Friday October 9, 2026 at 7:30 PM Capitol Theater, Overture Center for the Arts (201 State Street)

Composers: Quenton Blache, Stewart Goodyear, Brittany Green, Anthony Kelley, Carlos Simon

Playful. Resilient. Contemporary.

Transcendence explores music that reaches beyond boundaries—spiritual, emotional, and artistic. Quenton Blache’s “Habari Gani” opens the program with a title drawn from the Swahili greeting heard during Kwanzaa, setting a tone of reflection and community. Pianist and composer Stewart Goodyear takes the stage for his own “Piano Concerto”, a virtuosic work blending classical form with a contemporary voice. Our program continues with Brittany Green’s electrifying “Testify!” and Carlos Simon’s “Movements for Flute”, featuring WCO principal flute Brandon LePage, a work that merges expressive lyricism with modern rhythmic drive. We close with Anthony Kelley’s “Spirituals of Liberation”, drawing on the enduring power of spiritual traditions and their message of hope. Together, these works form a musical journey rising through reflection, celebration, and resilience.

Program

Blache | “Habari Gani for Orchestra”

Goodyear | “Piano Concerto”

Green | “Testify!”

Simon | “Movements for Flute”

Kelley | “Spirituals of Liberation”