Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra
Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is honored to perform the inaugural concert of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series 2021-22 Season in the extraordinary new Verona Area Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for seniors, $37 regular, $10 student.
REPERTOIRE
TCHAIKOVSKY | Souvenir de Florence
SET OF POPULAR SONGS | Sarah Lawrence, soprano
SCHUBERT | Octet
COPLAND | Appalachian Spring for 13 Instruments
Soprano Sarah Lawrence performs a set of popular songs with the WCO and pianist Beth Wilson on Saturday, November 20.
- "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera
- "Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy
- "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, and more.
- $37 Regular (19-64 years)
- $35 Senior (over 64 years)
- $10 Student (under 18 years)