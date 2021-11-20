media release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is honored to perform the inaugural concert of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series 2021-22 Season in the extraordinary new Verona Area Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for seniors, $37 regular, $10 student.

REPERTOIRE

TCHAIKOVSKY | Souvenir de Florence

SET OF POPULAR SONGS | Sarah Lawrence, soprano

SCHUBERT | Octet

COPLAND | Appalachian Spring for 13 Instruments

Soprano Sarah Lawrence performs a set of popular songs with the WCO and pianist Beth Wilson on Saturday, November 20.

"Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera

"Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy

"I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, and more.