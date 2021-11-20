Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra

Buy Tickets

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593

media release: Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra is honored to perform the inaugural concert of the Verona Area Performing Arts Series 2021-22 Season in the extraordinary new Verona Area Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $35 for seniors, $37 regular, $10 student.

REPERTOIRE

TCHAIKOVSKY | Souvenir de Florence

SET OF POPULAR SONGS | Sarah Lawrence, soprano  

SCHUBERT | Octet

COPLAND | Appalachian Spring for 13 Instruments

Soprano Sarah Lawrence performs a set of popular songs with the WCO and pianist Beth Wilson on Saturday, November 20. 

  • "Think of Me" from Phantom of the Opera
  • "Embraceable You" from Girl Crazy
  • "I Could Have Danced All Night" from My Fair Lady, and more.
  • $37 Regular (19-64 years)
  • $35 Senior (over 64 years)
  • $10 Student (under 18 years)

Info

Verona Area High School 234 Wildcat Way, Verona, Wisconsin 53593
Music
608-848-2787
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2021-11-20 19:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2021-11-20 19:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2021-11-20 19:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra - 2021-11-20 19:30:00 ical