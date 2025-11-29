Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra with Mr. Chair

× Expand Mike Grittani The three members of Mr. Chair. Mr. Chair, from left: Ben Ferris, Mike Koszewski, Jason Kutz.

media release: The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra (WCO) is excited to announce an addition to the 2025/26 Season — “A Charlie Brown Christmas with Strings” featuring Mr. Chair. The concert will take place at The Orpheum Theater on November 29, 2025 at 3:00 PM. Tickets range from $25 - $65 and go on sale August 22, 2025 at 10:00 AM through Ticketmaster. They can be purchased online or in person at the Orpheum Theater, The Sylvee, or Coliseum during box office hours. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit wcoconcerts.org/charliebrown.

Kick off this holiday season to the tune of Vince Guaraldi Trio’s iconic “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with the WCO and renowned local jazz trio, Mr. Chair. Experience the legendary album played in its entirety along with other Christmas classics! Fun for young and old, let music jumpstart your holiday spirit, and cue the nostalgia.

“We are thrilled to bring ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas with Strings’ featuring Mr. Chair to the Madison community this November” says Joe Loehnis, CEO. “Our mission at the WCO is about expanding access to the arts and bringing more of our community together, and this production brings together an iconic album, a historic venue in the heart of Madison, our WCO musicians, and a highly accomplished local jazz ensemble. I’d like to extend a special thank you to Matt Gerding, WCO Board Member and long-time producer, for his vision that will help us continue to expand what is artistically possible for our organization. I can’t wait to experience the nostalgia alongside our community and their loved ones.”

At nearly 60 years old, the soundtrack of the CBS television special is still listened to and loved as shown through millions of streams through popular platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music each year. On its premiere in 1965, both the television special and Vince Guaraldi’s soundtrack were met with glowing reviews that praised their warmth, originality, and unexpected depth. Critics noted how Guaraldi’s jazz score brought a sophisticated yet inviting sound to a children’s program, something virtually unheard of at the time. The album was celebrated for its ability to capture both the innocence and melancholy of the holiday season, with reviewers highlighting its mix of joyful swing and reflective lyricism. What began as an unconventional pairing of jazz and animation quickly became a cultural touchstone, earning acclaim from audiences and critics alike — and ultimately cementing itself as one of the most enduring holiday albums of all time.

While the Vince Guaraldi Trio is best known for creating the timeless “Peanuts” soundtracks, their music extends far beyond those beloved television specials. Guaraldi was a pioneering jazz pianist whose lyrical, accessible style bridged the gap between traditional jazz and popular music of the 1960s. From Grammy-winning hits like “Cast Your Fate to the Wind” to collaborations with artists such as Bola Sete, the Trio’s body of work showcases a versatility and influence that continues to inspire jazz musicians and audiences alike.

About Mr. Chair

Mr. Chair is an innovative piano trio composed of Jason Kutz (piano), Ben Ferris (bass) and Mike Koszewski (drums). Based in Madison, the trio collaborates with singers, dancers, orchestras, string ensembles, poets and visual artists to pioneer exciting and distinct projects, showcasing their versatile style and interests in improvisational music.

Mr. Chair independently released two acclaimed studio albums of original music, “Nebulebula” (2019) and “Better Days” (2023) in collaboration with trombonist Mark Hetzler and guitarist José Guzmán. In 2022, Mr. Chair produced “Sirena” with Guzmán, singer Leslie Damaso, violinist Janice Lee, and saxophonist Jon Irabagon. “Sirena” is a heartfelt, operatic arrangement of Filipino art songs called kundiman, set to the story of a mythical mermaid. Mr. Chair’s newest collaboration is “Spectaculous”, an orchestral hip hop album with singer and poet Dequadray White. The debut single from “Spectaculous” “Tempo” has garnered over 11,000 views on YouTube and +500,000 plays on Instagram and Spotify.

In December 2024, Mr. Chair launched a new project featuring their rendition of Vince Guaraldi’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas”, selling out multiple venues in the greater Madison area. The holiday project evolves in 2025 with a concert at the iconic Ravinia Festival and an expanded performance at Madison’s Orpheum Theatre featuring the string section of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra.

Other notable productions include the premiere of jazz legend Roland Hanna’s bass concerto, “Chant”; full reimaginations of Stravinsky's “Pulcinella” and Rodgers and Hammerstein's “South Pacific”; as well as commissioned works with UW-Madison Geoscience Professor Dr. Stephen Meyers, musically exploring scientific topics like the big bang and underground wave patterns.

For the 100-year anniversary of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue”, Mr. Chair was commissioned by the Madison Ballet to write and perform a piano trio arrangement live with dancers. The show received widespread acclaim and was immediately reinstated for the Ballet’s ‘25-’26 season. Mr. Chair will release their studio recording of “Rhapsody in Blue” in 2025 alongside an EP of four original pieces.

Mr. Chair’s eclectic projects are united by a fearless exploration of musical storytelling, creative independence, technical precision and dynamic, energizing performances.

ORPHEUM THEATER BOX OFFICE HOURS

Event days 2 hours prior to showtime – headlining act goes on stage

THE SYLVEE BOX OFFICE HOURS

Wednesday, Friday, and Saturdays: 10AM – 3PM

+ Event days 2 hours prior to showtime – headlining act goes on stage

COLISEUM BOX OFFICE HOURS

Fridays: 10AM – 3PM + Event days 2 hours prior to showtime – headlining act goes on stage