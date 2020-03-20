Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Conference

press release: Join Wisconsin Citizen-based Monitoring Network for this can't-miss event featuring research and project presentations, resource sharing, networking opportunities, an awards banquet, an equipment swap, and more! Everyone involved in citizen-based monitoring is encouraged to attend.

Registration is open now. Note that online registration is being provided by Riveredge Nature Center, but the conference will be held at the Holiday Inn in Manitowoc, not at Riveredge. Registration is first come, first serve, and spots are limited. Reserve your spot today! Early Bird Registration will close on February 23 or when capacity is met. There will be an additional $10 charge for registrations completed February 24 through March 9.

The conference will be held all day Friday, March 20 and the morning of Saturday, March 21.

Dr. Karen Oberhauser, Director of the UW-Madison Arboretum will be our keynote speaker. In addition to being a world-renowned expert on the monarch butterfly, Dr. Oberhauser is the founder and director of the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project, a national citizen science effort with many volunteers right here in Wisconsin. She has also developed and led numerous programs that help educators use citizen science in classrooms and nonformal learning environments.

The conference features 34 talks from researchers, project leaders, volunteers, nature center staff and educators. Each talk will be 15 minutes total (a 12-minute presentation followed by 3 minutes for questions and answers). See the complete list of talk titles and abstracts.

One-hour workshops will be offered on both Friday and Saturday. These provide attendees with a chance for more in-depth training. No pre-registration is required beyond basic conference registration.