media release: Nearly 200 students representing 52 teams from 33 schools across Wisconsin will take part in the 2026 Wisconsin Civics Games, demonstrating student engagement in civics education and democratic participation statewide.

Preliminary competitions will take place virtually over two days, April 8-9, with students competing in fast-paced, head-to-head matchups covering topics such as the role of government, the U.S. Constitution, Wisconsin and U.S. history, elections, public policy, and current events. Sixteen teams will advance to the state Capitol for the championship round on May 1.

Winners on the first-place team will receive $2,000 scholarships to attend the Wisconsin college or university of their choice. The state finals are open to the public. Welcoming remarks will begin at 9 a.m. in Room 411 South at the Wisconsin Capitol. WisconsinEye is scheduled to broadcast the state finals, which are expected to conclude at approximately 3:30 p.m.

See a list of participating schools below.

The Wisconsin Civics Games are presented by the Universities of Wisconsin, in partnership with the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation and other organizations committed to strengthening civic literacy.

“Programs like the Civics Games reflect the Universities of Wisconsin’s strategic focus on expanding opportunity and connecting learning to real life,” said Universities of Wisconsin President Jay Rothman. “By engaging high school students early, we’re helping them better understand their communities and build an understanding of their rights and responsibilities in a democracy.”

“The Civics Games have grown into something much bigger than we ever anticipated. This year alone, 198 students from 33 schools make up 52 teams,” said Beth Bennett, executive director of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. “We’re excited to see the Universities of Wisconsin take the program to the next level and expand those opportunities even further.”

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation launched the Civics Games in 2018 to strengthen civics education and engagement in our democracy. Following a pause during the COVID-19 pandemic, the program has continued to grow and expand its reach across the state.

Beginning next year, the Universities of Wisconsin will host the Civics Games on campuses, which will give students a chance to experience a college environment while continuing their civic learning.

Support for the Wisconsin Civics Games is provided by the Universities of Wisconsin, Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation, WisPolitics, Evjue Foundation, Wisconsin Counties Association, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, WisconsinEye, Wisconsin Senate Scholars Program, Multi Media Channels, Carol O’Leary, and Godfrey & Kahn.

Teams from the following schools and districts are participating:

Arrowhead High School

Belleville High School

Ben Franklin Junior High, Stevens Point

Campbellsport High School

Cedarburg High School

Cristo Rey Jesuit High School, Milwaukee

Denmark High School

FJ Turner High School, Beloit

Freedom High School

Grafton High School

Green Bay Preble High School

Green Bay Southwest High School

Gresham High School

Hillsboro School District

iForward Online Charter School

Johnson Creek High School

Lomira High School

Marathon High School

Mishicot High School

New London High School

Platteville High School

Potosi High School

Richland Center High School

River Falls High School

Sauk Prairie High School

Seymour Community High School

Sheboygan Falls High School

Slinger High School

Waunakee High School

Waupaca High School

Wauwatosa East High School

Wauwatosa West High School

West Bend East and West High Schools

About the Universities of Wisconsin

The Universities of Wisconsin serve more than 164,600 students. Awarding more than 37,000 degrees annually, these 13 public universities are Wisconsin’s talent pipeline, putting graduates in position to increase their earning power, contribute to their communities, and make Wisconsin a better place to live. Nearly 90 percent of in-state Universities of Wisconsin graduates stay in the state five years after earning a degree. The universities provide a 23:1 return on state investment. The Universities of Wisconsin also contribute to the richness of Wisconsin’s culture and economy with groundbreaking research, new companies and patents, and boundless creative intellectual energy. Learn more at wisconsin.edu.

About the Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association Foundation (WNAF) is a not-for-profit organization created in 1980. WNAF works to improve the quality and future of Wisconsin’s newspaper enterprises, the industry and the communities they serve. The foundation solicits, manages and disburses funds and other resources for the benefit of Wisconsin’s newspaper industry and, ultimately, the citizens of our state.