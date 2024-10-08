Wisconsin Clean Energy Plan Progress Report

media release: An upcoming free webinar for members of the public will provide an opportunity to learn more about the Clean Energy Plan Progress Report and the state’s accomplishments since the release of Wisconsin's first Clean Energy Plan in 2022. Maria Redmond, director for the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy, will lead the webinar. “As part of Governor Evers' Executive Order 38, we're pleased to present the achievements and initiatives that have moved Wisconsin toward our goal of 100 percent carbon-free electricity consumption,” said Redmond. “We look forward to sharing what we’ve accomplished and how the state is moving towards our clean energy goals.”

Held in conjunction with the Office of Business Development, the webinar will take place on October 8, 2024, from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

With Governor Evers declaring 2024 the ‘Year of the Worker’, the OSCE has focused on bolstering workforce needs within the climate and clean energy sector. The webinar will highlight efforts in the state to foster an inclusive and equitable clean energy workforce and partnerships with diverse stakeholders, including workforce agencies, development boards, labor and trade organizations, universities, technical colleges, and non-governmental organizations. In addition, the webinar will also showcase business success stories and available programs to support small businesses.

The session will highlight programs and initiatives that address the four foundational Clean Energy Plan pathways to ensure a clean, reliable, and affordable energy future in Wisconsin:

Accelerate clean energy technology deployment : Increasing funding options for projects, investing in infrastructure, new emissions goals, expanding state energy resources for generation, technology innovation, equitable expansion of clean energy, and leveraging existing policies and programs.

: Increasing funding options for projects, investing in infrastructure, new emissions goals, expanding state energy resources for generation, technology innovation, equitable expansion of clean energy, and leveraging existing policies and programs. Maximize energy efficiency : Strengthening energy efficiency standards and programs to reduce energy waste, create jobs, and save consumers money on energy costs.

: Strengthening energy efficiency standards and programs to reduce energy waste, create jobs, and save consumers money on energy costs. Modernize buildings and industry : Addressing building codes, supporting electrification, expanding funding, and supporting industry and businesses in their transition.

: Addressing building codes, supporting electrification, expanding funding, and supporting industry and businesses in their transition. Innovate transportation: Supporting the transition to low- to no-emission vehicles, supporting refueling options, and planning and increased options to move people around.

Finally, the webinar will also highlight the state’s first Priority Climate Action Plan (PCAP), otherwise known as the Wisconsin Emissions Reduction Roadmap. This roadmap identifies climate change risks, impacts, and vulnerabilities, especially in low-income, disadvantaged communities across the state, and facilitate actionable steps toward the mitigation of those risks.

To learn more about clean energy and climate action in Wisconsin, please join Director Maria Redmond and the OSCE team for the Clean Energy Plan Webinar on Oct. 8, 2024, at 4:30 PM. Registration for the Zoom webinar is required, with Spanish translation and ASL interpretation available upon request. For questions, please reach out to osce@wisconsin.gov.

About Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy and Clean Energy Plan:

Governor Evers created the Office of Sustainability and Clean Energy through Executive Order 38, to lead the State of Wisconsin in addressing the effects of climate change through programs and policies that support the use of clean energy resources and technology. The Clean Energy Plan provides a roadmap for the state to lower energy bills and prices at the pump for Wisconsin families, promote energy independence by reducing reliance on out-of-state energy sources, create an estimated more than 40,000 jobs by 2030, and invest in job training and apprenticeship programs in innovative industries and technologies.