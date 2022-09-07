media release: Please join Wisconsin Conservation Voters on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 2 p.m. for “Wisconsin & Clean Water, a Conversation on PFAS.” We are excited to co-host this event with Rep. Francesca Hong, one of Wisconsin’s best conservation champions and a member of our 2021-22 Conservation Honor Roll.

At the event, Rep. Hong will speak with Dr. Beth Neary, co-president of the Wisconsin Environmental Health Network, and two of our other 2021-22 Conservation Champions: Sens. Melissa Agard and Kelda Roys. Their discussion will focus on the past, present, and future of PFAS contamination in Wisconsin – checking in with legislators on the efforts, roadblocks, and work ahead to clean up our water. You can also participate in the discussion by submitting questions to our panelists via the chat feature on zoom!

Register Here!

We are thrilled to bring these leaders together to discuss one of the most pressing safe drinking water issues in our state.