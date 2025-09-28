media release: Join thousands of neighbors as we march from Library Mall to the Capitol Square to demonstrate support for climate action, science and democracy. The Wisconsin Climate March is part of a national wave of action calling for a safe, healthy and just future. In honor of Climate Week, marches will take place around the country during September. We are marching to tell Wisconsin's decision makers that we demand protection of academic and scientific institutions, democracy, and the planet. For life, for people, for the planet. Join us!

We call on leaders from all over the state to: