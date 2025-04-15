RSVP for Wisconsin Conference of Latino Art and Culture

media release: Latinos Organizing for Understanding and Development (LOUD) is excited to announce the upcoming Wisconsin Conference of Latino Arts and Culture, taking place on May 2nd and 3rd at Centro Hispano of Dane County. This two-day event promises to be an enriching experience focused on the critical role of the arts in our communities amidst today’s challenges.

Conference Director and Founder of LOUD Oscar Mireles said “ The Wisconsin Conference on Latino Arts and Culture is an opportunity for the Latino community, Latino artist and the larger community to come together to forge a new path of culture and understanding during these challenging times.

The conference will also feature a gallery show showcasing emerging Latino artists as a part of the 11th Annual Latino Art Fair at the Common Wealth Gallery, 100 South Baldwin, Madison, WI 53704. Renowned local musicians including Sergio Nute (guitarist), Eric de Los Santos (marimba), and Cumbia Cachaca (traditional Colombian music) will also perform. Greg Zelek, Principal Organist of the Madison Symphony Orchestra, looks forward to sharing his insights: “I’m looking forward to speaking about the unexpected intersection between classical music and the Cuban music I grew up listening to with my grandfather in Miami. I’m grateful to Oscar Mireles for hosting this important conference that highlights these unique experiences.”

Professor Juan Garcia Oyervides from UW-Oshkosh states, “This is an excellent opportunity to articulate our collective positioning facing the broad spectrum of challenges that we are facing today. In particular, this conference will allow us the means through which we can reflect on the role of the arts in our local communities, and how it has allowed us to present a sovereign image of who we are. In my specific case, the workshop on Mariachi Music and Digital Placemaking in Northeast Wisconsin will explore the role that music, language, dress, and food can occupy as we expand a Latinx-led digital footprint.”

Angela Puerta, a Colombian singer-songwriter and guitarist based in Madison adds, “This conference speaks to me both as a Latina and as an artist. It’s a unique opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and champion Latin cultural representation in the arts. My session will highlight the music I’ve performed for decades, blending my personal cultural experiences. ”Join us in celebrating and uplifting Latino arts and culture!

For those interested in attending, registration is now open at the following link:

Register Here by April 15. (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wisconsin-conference-on-latino-arts-and-culture-tickets-1272480345969).

For more information about LOUD, visit LOUD Wisconsin (https://www.loudwisconsin.org).