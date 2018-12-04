press release: Please join us at the Wisconsin Council of Churches Annual Meeting and for the Installation of Rev. Kerri Parker as executive director of Wisconsin Council of Churches, December 4, 2018, at Sun Prairie United Methodist Church.

Doors open at 8:00am

Holy conversations you don't want to miss! Make plans to attend this meeting and engage with other Christians to strengthen ecumenical relationships, increase awareness of critical needs within our state and country, and identify opportunities to take action — individually, in your congregation, and in your communities.

Keynote Speakers:

The Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III: With civil rights advocacy in his DNA, the Rev. Dr. Otis Moss III built his ministry on community advancement and social justice activism. As Senior Pastor of Trinity United church of Christ in Chicago, Ill., Dr. Moss spent the last two decades practicing and preaching a Black theology that unapologetically calls attention to the problems of economic inequality. Dr. Moss is part of a new generation of ministers committed to preaching a prophetic message of love and justice, which he believes are inseparable companions that form the foundation of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. As part of his community engagement through Trinity United Church of Christ, Dr. Moss led the team that come up with the “My Life Matters” curriculum; which includes the viral video “Get Home Safely: 10 Rules of Survival”.

Students Leaders from 50 Miles More: People say that the youth are our future. 50 Miles more aims to show that they are the present. They say “We will not wait until society decides we are old enough to take on the issues that affect our lives. Now is our time, and we are prepared to take on the nation’s top leaders to make our voices heard. Our generation has grown up watching school shootings destroy lives and then get swept out of the spotlight. We refuse to let this happen again. We looked to history and an earlier generation of young leaders who fueled real change. In 1965, civil rights leaders organized the multi-day 54 miles Selma to Montgomery marches. Those 54 long miles took us a long way toward progress, and are the inspiration for our march. Our first march was a four day, 50 mile march from Madison to Janesville, the home of House Speaker Paul Ryan.”

Registration fee: Early Bird – $80 until November 2, $100 Late registration after November 2.

Installation of Rev. Kerri Parker as Executive Director: 1:30 pm, at the conclusion of the 2018 Annual Meeting

We invite you to join us for worship and the liturgical celebration of Rev. Kerri Parker’s call to serve as Executive Director of the Council! Clergy are invited to robe and process. Please wear a stole that was given to you as a gift. A light reception will follow worship.

Please note: If you have already registered (or expect to register) for the 2018 Annual Meeting, no additional RSVP is required. If you are joining us for the installation only, your RSVP is requested using the form here.