media release: Customer expectations are evolving faster than ever — and organizations are being challenged to keep up. The Wisconsin Customer Experience Symposium is a half-day hybrid event focused on how leaders are rethinking customer experience across digital, service, and organizational touchpoints. Featuring insights from industry experts and facilitated discussion, the symposium highlights practical approaches to designing experiences that drive trust, loyalty, and long-term value. Hosted by UWEBC.

$345 for in-person registration and $195 for virtual. There is no registration deadline.