Wisconsin Data Center Town Hall

Media Release: Join community members from across Wisconsin for a virtual town hall on data centers, artificial intelligence (AI), and rising utility bills.

Large technology companies want to build massive data centers in Wisconsin to power artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. These facilities use huge amounts of electricity and water, sometimes as much power as a small city. To supply that demand, utilities are proposing new power plants and expensive grid upgrades. If there are no protections in place, families and small businesses could end up paying for this through higher utility bills.

Data centers can also increase pollution, strain local water supplies, and slow progress on climate goals, creating risks for our health, our environment, and our communities.

State Representatives will join this conversation to hear directly from residents about concerns related to electricity costs, water use, transparency, and community impacts.

During this town hall, we will discuss:

What data centers are and why companies are building them in Wisconsin

How data centers could increase electricity costs for families

Who makes decisions about energy infrastructure and utility rates

Water, health, and climate impacts of large-scale data centers

Policy solutions to protect Wisconsin communities

The event will include a short presentation, a conversation with state legislators, and time for questions and community stories.

To RSVP and for Zoom login details, visit tinyurl.com/WIDataCenterTownHall