media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss a pavement replacement project on WIS 138 from WIS 59 in Cooksville to Milwaukee Street in Stoughton, Dane and Rock counties. Construction is anticipated for 2029.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., at Dunkirk Town Hall, 654 County N, Stoughton. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

This project is designed to replace the deteriorated pavement along WIS 138 between WIS 59 and Milwaukee Street. Additional improvements include guard replacement at Badfish Creek bridge and Hogie Road, left turn lane construction at County A and tree clearing at Hogie Road to improve sight distance. During construction WIS 138 will be closed and detoured for the duration of construction utilizing US 14 and US 51. Local access will be maintained.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt at (608) 243-6996, cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Cody Kammerzelt at least three working days prior to the meeting.