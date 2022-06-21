press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to present information on the scheduled US 12/18 and County AB interchange reconstruction project located on the east side of Madison. The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 21, from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Ho-Chunk Nation Teejop Hocira (Community Recreation Center), 4724 Tradewinds Parkway, Madison. A presentation will be made at 5:15 p.m.

The project extends along US 12/18 between Millpond Road and County AB, and along County AB between Hope Hollow Trail and Luds Lane. The project is designed to improve safety, decrease travel time delays, expand bike/pedestrian access, and support community cohesion and economic development in the area.

Construction is scheduled to begin in September 2022 and conclude in October 2023.

Included in the project improvements:

Construct a diamond interchange on new alignment east of the existing County AB intersection with roundabouts at the ramp terminals

Construct frontage roads to connect Millpond Road and Long Drive into the realigned County AB

Add a roundabout at the new County AB and Millpond Road intersection

Add a roundabout at the new eastbound US 12/18 exit ramp terminal and Millpond Road intersection

Remove access along US 12/18 including at Millpond Road and Long Drive except for the right turn movement going from eastbound US 12/18 to Millpond Road

WisDOT staff will be available at the meeting to discuss the project and answer questions. If unable to attend, questions or comments can be directed to WisDOT Project Manager Derek Potter at (608) 246-3861, derek.potter@dot.wi.gov, or mailed to the WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

Information detailing the project can be found at: wisconsindot.gov/Pages/ projects/by-region/sw/us1218- countyab/.