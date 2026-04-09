media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to gather input on the resurfacing project along US 151 from I-39/90/94 in Madison to Main Street in Sun Prairie, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at the WisDOT Southwest Region Madison office, 2101 Wright Street, Madison. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The purpose of this project is to extend the life of the pavement along US 151, provide a safer ride for motorists and improve drainage. Improvements include an asphalt overlay between American Parkway and Main Street, patch existing concrete, beam guard replacement, curb ramp improvements at interchanges and cleaning of drainage pipes. Construction is scheduled for 2029.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Amy Coughlin at (608) 245-5358, amy.coughlin@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Amy Coughlin at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Amy Coughlin at least three working days prior to the meeting.