media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements for a pavement replacement project on WIS 19 from Wood Violet Lane in Sun Prairie to Maunesha River in Marshall in Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, July 2, 2025, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Sun Prairie City Hall – Community Room, 300 E Main Street, Sun Prairie. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

The project will resurface the WIS 19 pavement between Wood Violet Lane and Maunesha River, upgrade guardrail, place new pavement markings and upgrade curb ramps between Wood Violet Lane and Musket Ridge Drive. WIS 19 will remain open to traffic under flagging operations. Construction is scheduled for 2026.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Steve Porter at (608) 243-3366, steve.porter@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Steve Porter at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Steve Porter at least three working days prior to the meeting.