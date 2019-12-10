press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation will hold a public hearing to discuss the location, design and environmental aspects of proposed improvements on WIS 19 between WIS 78 and US 12 in Dane county.

The hearing will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Town of Berry Town Hall, 9046 WIS 19, Mazomanie. The hearing will be conducted from 6-8 p.m.

The proposed project consists of reconditioning and reconstructing portions of the highway to address deteriorating pavement and safety issues. To accommodate the improvements, a total of 41.23 acres of new right-of-way and 13.09 acres of temporary limited easements would be acquired throughout the project limits.

The public is encouraged to attend the public hearing to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Project maps and other information will be on display. WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions. Information on how to present verbal and written testimony will be provided.

For more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Lalitha Balachandran at (608) 243-3382; lalitha.balachandran@dot.wi. gov.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard of hearing persons needing assistance may contact Lalitha Balachandran via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711).

Project information can be viewed online under Southwest Project and Studies at www.wisconsindot.gov.