Wisconsin Department of Transportation Meeting

media release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is conducting a public involvement meeting to discuss proposed improvements on US 12 from Terrace Avenue to Gammon Road in Madison, Dane County.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 28, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Middleton Public Library – Lower Leve Archer Meeting Room, 7425 Hubbard Avenue, Middleton. A brief presentation will start at 5:15 p.m. The objective of this meeting is to familiarize the public with the purpose and need for the project and to obtain input on the proposed improvements.

WisDOT is proposing to resurface 3.4 miles of US 12 between Terrace Avenue and Gammon Road. Additionally, beam guard will be updated, curb ramp replacement and signal updates at Gammon Road interchange, Mineral Point Road interchange, and Old Sauk Road interchange. Construction is anticipated for 2029.

Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting. If unable to attend or for more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt at (608) 245-5995, cody.kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt at 2101 Wright Street, Madison WI 53704.

Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Cody Kammerzelt at least three working days prior to the meeting.