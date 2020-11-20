ONLINE: To Whom Should Wisconsinites Look to Advance Digital Privacy & Security

press release: Friday, November 20, from 12pm-2pm CST

Virtual event held via Zoom: registration required here

The Thompson Center is excited to host this panel discussion with experts in industry and research on the future of digital privacy and security. This virtual event is part of the Thompson Center’s ongoing series: Privacy in a Digital World.

Panelists

Roslyn Layton, Senior Contributor on Enterprise Tech at Forbes.com, Uniform Law Commission Could Resolve the State & Federal Impasse on Internet Privacy Legislation

Gabe Maldoff, Attorney at Covington & Burling, coauthor of The Costs of Not Using Data: Balancing Privacy & the Perils of Inaction

Olivier Sylvain, Professor of Law at Fordham University Law School, Director of the McGannon Center on Communications Research and Member of the Academic Advisory Board of the Open Markets Institute

Omer Tene, Vice President & Chief Knowledge Officer at the International Association of Privacy Professionals, co-author of The Costs of Not Using Data: Balancing Privacy & the Perils of Inaction

Holly Yuan, Professor & Program Director of the Cybersecurity Research & Outreach Center (CyROC) at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, designated a National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense for academic years 2017-2022 by the National Security Agency, and Department of Defense Security in Smart Manufacturing in 5G grant recipient

Moderator: Brian Dennis, Director, Cybersecurity Center for Business, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, recipient of a Wisconsin Execution of Cybersecurity Understanding, Remediation & Education for Defense grant from the Department of Defense and Closing the Skills Gap in Cybersecurity grant from the Department of Labor

Co-sponsors include the UW-Madison Jean Monnet Grants. This virtual event is free and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions through the Zoom platform. Register here.