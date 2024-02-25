RSVP for Wisconsin Directors Lab

media release: Forward Theater Company announced today that registration for the inaugural 2025 Wisconsin Directors Lab (“The Lab”) is now open to aspiring Wisconsin-based early- to mid-career theater directors over the age of 22. The Lab was established to support the education, artistic exploration, career development, and networking of its participants, and will host panel discussions, breakout seminars, open rehearsals, and networking sessions with some of Wisconsin’s most in-demand professional stage directors.

The two-day event – taking place at in-kind partner Madison College on Saturday, January 4th and Sunday, January 5th 2025 – will feature frequent American Players Theatre director Laura Gordon, Children’s Theater of Madison Artistic Director Brian Cowing, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre Artistic Director Brent Hazleton, frequent Forward Theater director Jake Penner, Next Act Theatre Artistic Director Cody Estle, UW-Madison Department of Theater & Drama Professor Baron Kelly, Professor of Acting and Directing at UW-Stevens Point Tyler Marchant, Bronzeville Arts Ensemble Artistic Director Sheri Williams Pannell, and Forward Theater Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray.

Lab sessions will cover a range of topics, including but not limited to: preparing for the first rehearsal; different career paths open to directors; working with designers; working with outside specialists like intimacy directors and stage combat coordinators; and best practices for new play development.

Forward Theater’s Artistic Director Jen Uphoff Gray said, “I’ve been dreaming of launching this program to support emerging directors in our state for years. I’m deeply grateful to everyone whose hard work and generosity is making the realization of this dream possible, and cannot wait to spend time with a roomful of Wisconsin theater directors this January.”

Admission to The Lab is open only to Wisconsin residents and the modest, sliding-scale registration fee will fund meals and other services. Interested early- and mid-career directors can register, and registration ends on November 1st. Find a complete schedule and a full list of participating directors, at forwardtheater.com/wisconsin- directors-lab.

Currently, Forward Theater Company plans to host a new Wisconsin Directors Lab session in alternating years, beginning in 2025. The Wisconsin Directors Lab is supported by funds from Forward Theater Company, a grant from the Madison Community Foundation, and Nancy Ciezki & Diane Kostecke. Madison College is the Lab’s in-kind sponsor.