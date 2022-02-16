press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is hosting a public involvement meeting to discuss a safety improvement project at the US 12 and WIS 188/Tetiva Road intersection near Sauk City.

Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.; brief presentation at 4:30 p.m., Roxbury Town Hall, 7167 Kippley Rd, Sauk City, WI 53583

Guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Protection and Public Health Madison & Dane County will be followed.

The project will improve safety at the US 12 and WIS 188/Tetiva Road intersection. There have been numerous crashes at this intersection and many of these crashes are attributed to vehicles failing to stop on the sideroads. Three alternatives are currently under review, including a J-turn design; multi-lane roundabout or a signalized intersection. Construction is anticipated for 2026.

The public, especially nearby property owners, are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn more about the proposed improvements and provide input. Comments will be received through March 18, 2022. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to explain the proposed improvements and answer questions.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Deaf or hard-of-hearing persons needing assistance may contact Cody Kammerzelt via the Wisconsin Telecommunication Relay System (dial 711). To allow time for arranging assistance, please call no later than three working days prior to the meeting.

Interested persons unable to attend the in-person meeting can visit wisconsindot.gov/Pages/ projects/by-region/sw/us12- wis188intersection/default. aspx to view the project materials, which will be posted by February 16. If you have any questions about the US 12 and WIS 188/Tetiva Road intersection project, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Cody Kammerzelt at (608) 243-5995 or Cody.Kammerzelt@dot.wi.gov. Written comments regarding the project can be mailed to Cody Kammerzelt, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.