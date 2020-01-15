press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss an upcoming rehabilitation project for the County B (Ganske Road) and County M northbound off-ramp structures over US 151 in Dodge County. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at the Beaver Dam Municipal Building, 205 South Lincoln Avenue, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

The proposed project involves polymer overlays and other minor repairs to the County B (Ganske Road) bridge over US 151 in Beaver Dam and the County M northbound off-ramp structure over US 151 south of Waupun. A polymer overlay is a type of treatment that enhances safety and durability of a bridge deck by waterproofing and increasing traction on the driving surface. The treatment also helps to resist damages incidental to winter maintenance, which optimizes pavement life. Work proposed for the County M bridge also includes painting of the bridge girders and other structural elements.

During construction, the County B bridge will be closed and traffic will be detoured via nearby interchanges and highways. The interchange ramps at County B will remain open; however, no left turns from US 151 will be permitted. Access will be maintained to area businesses. At the County M bridge, the northbound off-ramp and US 151 will remain open with lane restrictions in place at certain times. Construction is currently scheduled for 2022, but could occur as early as 2021.

Maps showing the proposed improvements will be on display. WisDOT representatives will be available to discuss the project on an individual basis.

Area residents, business owners and the public are strongly encouraged to attend the meeting. If you are unable to attend the meeting or would like more information, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Jim Buschkopf (608) 884-7133. Written comments can be mailed to Jim Buschkopf at the WisDOT Southwest Region, 111 Interstate Blvd., Edgerton, WI 53534, or sent by email to james.buschkopf@dot.wi.gov.

Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter at the meeting, you may request one by contacting Jim Buschkopf at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dialing 711).