press release: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public information meeting to preview the US 14 bridges improvement project scheduled to begin in the spring of 2020 between Oregon and Madison.

The open house meeting will be held September 18, from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Oregon Village Hall, 117 Spring Street. The meeting will provide an overview of the purpose and need for the project, and preview the construction staging and expected traffic impacts.

Work in 2020 is scheduled to occur at the WIS 138 interchange and County MM. Temporary ramp closures with detours are planned. US 14 will remain open to traffic during construction using lane closures and median crossovers. Work in 2021 will occur at Byrne Road and McCoy Road.

Adjacent property owners and business owners are encouraged to attend. WisDOT project team members will be available to discuss and answer questions regarding the project. Maps and other project information will be available for participants to review.

If you are unable to attend the meeting or would like more information, please contact WisDOT Project Manager Chris Hazard at (608) 245-2652; christopher.hazard@dot.wi.gov.