press release:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss the design and environmental aspects of the preferred alternative for the US 51 corridor between I-39/90 and US 12/18 (Madison Beltline).

The meeting is scheduled for Thursday, September 26, at Stoughton High School, 600 Lincoln Avenue. The meeting will be conducted from 5-8 p.m. A presentation will be made at 5:30 p.m.

The preferred alternative (Alternative H) developed in the US 51 Corridor Study would reconstruct US 51 on the existing alignment between I‑39/90 and Larson Beach Road in McFarland, and would replace the pavement and add an auxiliary lane in each direction in McFarland between Siggelkow Road and Terminal Drive/Voges Road just south of US 12/18. A passing lane would be provided east of Stoughton and intersections along the corridor would be improved. Pedestrian facilities would be provided in urban areas. Bicycle accommodations would be provided on paved shoulders in rural sections of the US 51 corridor. In the urban sections of the corridor, various options for accommodating bicycles would be provided where feasible. A public hearing on the environmental document available for public review is anticipated in Spring 2020. Construction is anticipated for mid- to late-2020.

The public is invited to attend and provide comments. Project maps and other information will be on display and WisDOT staff will be available to discuss the proposed improvements and answer questions.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, or would like more information about the proposed improvements, contact the WisDOT Project Manager Jeff Berens at (608) 245-2656 or by email, Jeff.Berens@dot.wi.gov. Written comments can be mailed to Jeff Berens, WisDOT Southwest Region, 2101 Wright Street, Madison, WI 53704.

The meeting facility is wheelchair accessible. Citizens who are hearing-impaired and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Jeff Berens at least three working days prior to the meeting via the Wisconsin Telecommunications Relay System (dial 711).