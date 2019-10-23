press release: he Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) will host a public involvement meeting to discuss construction planned at the W. Broadway/South Towne bridge over US 12/18 in Madison.

The meeting is scheduled for October 23 from 5-7 p.m. at Badger Rock Middle School, 501 E. Badger Road, Madison. The meeting will familiarize local residents and businesses with the purpose and need for the project and provide specifics on traffic impacts during construction. Work is scheduled to begin April 2020.

The project will replace the bridge approaches and deck, and install new sidewalks, lighting and signals. Turn movements will be restricted at the W. Broadway/South Towne interchange during construction. Adjacent property owners are encouraged to attend the meeting.

For more information contact WisDOT Project Manager Greg Brecka at (608) 245-2671; Gregory.brecka@dot.wi.gov. The project website can be viewed under Southwest Projects and Studies at www.wisconsindot.gov.