Wisconsin Drag Awards Afterparty

media release: Join us at FIVE Nightclub for the OFFICIAL After Party to continue celebrating the community! The Show will start right around 10:30pm where some of the evenings award winners will each perform one number for you. No Cover and Tables are Free.

The Wisconsin Drag Awards are at 7 pm on Jan. 19 at the Sylvee (doors at 5 pm)

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and fabulous performances at the 2024 Wisconsin Drag Awards! This year’s event will feature a vibrant neon theme, so come dressed to impress in your brightest and boldest attire! If Neon isn’t your thing, come dressed how you want to show off yourself. The evening will be complete with a LIVE red-carpet interview, professional photographer and photo booth, performances from entertainers around the state of Wisconsin, category award winners, and a night to remember.

Grab your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night celebrating the artistry and talent of Wisconsin’s drag community