media release: Kick off your Wisconsin Drag Awards weekend with us this Saturday for the Wisconsin Drag Awards Pre-Show at FIVE Nightclub! This show is co-hosted by Wisconsin Drag Awards Foundrs Bianca Lynn Breeze and Mercedes Benzova featuring performances from 2023 Wisconsin Drag Awards Winners and Performers nominated by the state! There is No Cover Charge to attend but please consider purchasing a Table for $20 that seats 4 people.

The Wisconsin Drag Awards are at 7 pm on Jan. 19 at the Sylvee (doors at 5 pm)

Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and fabulous performances at the 2024 Wisconsin Drag Awards! This year’s event will feature a vibrant neon theme, so come dressed to impress in your brightest and boldest attire! If Neon isn’t your thing, come dressed how you want to show off yourself. The evening will be complete with a LIVE red-carpet interview, professional photographer and photo booth, performances from entertainers around the state of Wisconsin, category award winners, and a night to remember.

Grab your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night celebrating the artistry and talent of Wisconsin’s drag community