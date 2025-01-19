× Expand courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze A close-up of Bianca Lynn Breeze. Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Get ready for a night of glitz, glamour, and fabulous performances at the 2024 Wisconsin Drag Awards! This year’s event will feature a vibrant neon theme, so come dressed to impress in your brightest and boldest attire! If Neon isn’t your thing, come dressed how you want to show off yourself. Voting is currently open for all categories so check out www.wisconsindragawards.com to stay up to date on all voting information and to cast your vote for the best in the Wisconsin drag scene. The evening will be complete with a LIVE red-carpet interview, professional photographer and photo booth, performances from entertainers around the state of Wisconsin, category award winners, and a night to remember.

Grab your tickets now and be part of an unforgettable night celebrating the artistry and talent of Wisconsin’s drag community