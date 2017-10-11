press release: Wisconsin Ecology is pleased to host Dr. Julian Olden, a Professor in the School of Aquatic and Fishery Sciences at the University of Washington, as keynote speaker at the Wisconsin Ecology Fall Symposium on October 11 & 12, 2017.

Dr. Olden's research program spans multiple levels of biological organization and modes of inquiry to advance the science and practice of conserving freshwater ecosystems. His principal interests include ecohydrology (dams, environmental flows), community ecology (freshwater fishes, amphibians, invertebrates), invasion biology (science and development of management tools), macroecology (testing and advancing the field of biogeography), climate change (impacts and adaptation strategies), and conservation biology (science and implementation at local and regional scales). A common thread throughout his research is a strong emphasis on the application of quantitative approaches to data analysis, including the development of innovative statistical techniques for exploring complex ecological data.

The Olden Research Group strives to advance the science and practice of conserving freshwater ecosystems. Envisioning a world where people understand, value, and conserve freshwater biodiversity, their main research themes include:

Linking food webs & nutrient fluxes to landscape change in freshwater systems

Ecology and management of invasive species

Environmental flows and the ecological impacts of hydrologic alteration by human activities

Conservation biogeography

Ecology and conservation planning of arid systems

The 2017 Wisconsin Ecology Fall Symposium is co-sponsored by: Anthropology, Community & Environmental Sociology, Civil & Environmental Engineering, The Center for Limnology, Entomology, Forest & Wildlife Ecology, Geography, The Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, University Lectures, and the UW-Madison Arboretum.

*Wisconsin Ecology Symposia are free and open to the public*

Wednesday, October 11

3:00 p.m. Dr. Julian Olden: New vision, new life, new hope, for dammed rivers

4:00 p.m. Reception

Thursday, October 12

1:00 p.m. Welcome

1:10 p.m. Ben Zuckerberg

1:35 p.m. John Orrock

2:00 p.m. Jack Williams

2:25 p.m. Tony Goldberg

2:45 p.m. Coffee Break

3:00 p.m. Dr. Julian Olden

Confronting persistent myths and enduring realities of invasive species

4:00 p.m. Reception