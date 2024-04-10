Media release: The annual Wisconsin Economic Forecast Luncheon, set for April 10 at the Madison Sheraton, is co-organized by WisPolitics-WisBusiness and the Wisconsin Bankers Association. Doors open at 11 a.m., with the program going from 11:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

This year a focus is the housing market and interest rates. Mark Eppli, director of the James A. Graaskamp Center for Real Estate at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School, will keynote the luncheon, to be followed by a panel on other key issues such as workforce, wages and prospects for growth. See Eppli's bio: business.wisc.edu/directory/profile/mark-j-eppli/

Agenda:

11:30 AM - 12:30 PM—State of the Wisconsin housing market

Real estate expert Mark Eppli provides insights into where the housing market and interest rates are going. He will give remarks and answer questions.

12:30 PM - 1:15 PM—State of the Wisconsin economy

A question-and-answer session with a panel featuring two economists and a local banker. The economists are: Dale Knapp, of Forward Analytics, a division of the Wisconsin Counties Association; and Romina Soria, a senior economist at the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.