press release: The Madison Metropolitan School District will host the Wisconsin Education Fair (WEF) at James Madison Memorial High School, 201 S Gammon Rd, Madison, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, March 11, 2019.

The program will provide an opportunity to obtain information from approximately 100 different post-secondary institutions. Representatives from Wisconsin and out-of-state colleges and universities, UW Centers, vocational schools, trade schools and the military will be present to talk about the many educational opportunities available.

Students are encouraged to register online before attending the fair by visiting www.gotocollegefairs.com. Madison Metropolitan high school students can request transportatio at mmsd.org/WEF.

Modeled after the successful National College Fairs, this will be the best single opportunity for students and parents to pick up literature and information from the many participants and resources at one centralized location. To see a full list of participants, visit www.wefs.org/participants.

This event is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about post-secondary options. For more information on the event, visit the WEF website at http://wefs.org/ or contact Mindy Willard, MMSD School Counseling and Transitions Coordinator at mjwillard@madison.k12.wi.us.