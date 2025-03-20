Wisconsin Education Forum

media release: One City Advocates, in collaboration with a diverse coalition of 20 community organizations, will host a public forum for candidates seeking the position of Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. This informative event will spotlight pressing educational issues facing Wisconsin students and families on Thursday, March 20th from 6:30 PM to 7:45 PM at Christ Presbyterian Church (944 E. Gorham Street, Madison).

Tom Still, president of the Wisconsin Technology Council, will moderate the discussion.

Both candidates — incumbent Superintendent Jill Underly and challenger Brittany Kinser — were invited to participate and offered multiple scheduling options. As of this release, Kinser has confirmed her attendance while Underly has declined due to scheduling conflicts. However, the invitation to Underly remains open should her schedule change and permit her to participate.

"Education isn't just about tomorrow, it's about seizing the moment to transform lives today," said Kaleem Caire, President of One City Advocates and Founder and CEO of One City Schools. "While the State Superintendent race may not capture headlines like other elections, make no mistake, this position shapes the trajectory of an entire generation. The person who holds this office doesn't just influence policy; they help determine which doors will open or close for thousands of Wisconsin children. This isn't simply about administration — it's about vision, opportunity, and possibility. The decisions made in this office ripple through our communities for decades. Our children deserve to have their futures shaped by leaders whose ideas we've heard, challenged, and understood."

Community Partners

The forum is supported by a coalition of 20 community organizations committed to educational excellence in Wisconsin:

African American Council of Churches Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity UW-Madison Grad Chapter Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dane County Center for Black Excellence and Culture Centro Hispano of Dane County Common Wealth Development Community Coordinated Child Care, Inc. (4-C) Delta Sigma Theta Sorority — Madison Alumni Chapter Edgewood College Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity — Madison Alumni Chapter Madison Metropolitan Chapter of The Links, Incorporated MKE Scholars Program (Milwaukee) Mount Zion Baptist Church Omega Psi Phi — Madison Alumni Chapter United Way of Dane County One City Schools Urban League of Greater Madison Urban Triage Wisconsin Africa Trade & Investment Promotion Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities

About One City Advocates

One City Advocates is a nonpartisan 501(c)(4) organization, and an affiliate of One City Schools, Inc. of Madison, Wisconsin, that works to improve Pre-K to 16 education in Wisconsin through advocacy, public policy, collaboration, and community engagement. We believe that every child deserves access to a high-quality education, from early childhood through higher education. More information is available at: www.onecityadvocates.org.