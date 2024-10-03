media release: The Wisconsin Elections Commission (“the Commission”) announces that Commission staff will hold a public hearing on a permanent rule to create new provisions of Wis. Admin Code EL Ch. 7 relating to approval and security of electronic voting equipment and ballot security, and a permanent rule to create new provisions of Wis. Admin Code EL Ch. 13 relating to training for election inspectors and special voting deputies (SVD).

This hearing is contingent upon the Commission receiving the written report of the legislative council staff review of the proposed rule under Wis. Stat. § 227.15(1) on or before Wednesday, October 2, 2024. If the report is not received on or before October 2, this hearing will be cancelled and staff will provide notice of the cancellation.

For accessibility and information about making an appearance at the heard and submitting written comment, please see the attached notice.

When: Oct 3, 2024 01:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Topic: Public Hearing on EL 13 (EI/SVD Training Requirements) and EL 7 (Voting Equipment Certification)

