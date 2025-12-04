media release: The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) has scheduled a public hearing and comment period on proposed administrative rules related to Voting Equipment and Ballot Security, and the Training of Election Inspectors and Special Voting Deputies. The hearing is scheduled for Friday, December 12, 2025, at 11 a.m., and will be held virtually via zoom.

The proposed rules (EL Chapters 7 and 13) would revise and create rules relating to election security and the training requirements for certain election officials. Anyone can provide testimony on the proposed rules either virtually or by submitting written comments to the WEC. Written comments must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on December 12, 2025, and can be emailed to elections@wi.gov with “Attn: Rulemaking” in the subject line.

More information about the proposed rules can be found here:

• Voting Equipment and Ballot Security: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/register/2025/838B/register/ss/ss_071_25/ss_071_25

• Declaration of Candidacy Challenge Rule: https://docs.legis.wisconsin.gov/code/register/2025/838B/register/ss/ss_072_25/ss_072_25

